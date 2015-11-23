Repertoire for December of Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall in December announced

December 2 19:00 Concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of prominent composer, People's Artist, professor Dadash Dadashov Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev Artistic director and chief conductor - Teymur Goychayev

December 4 19:00 Concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of prominent composer, People's Artist, professor Dadash Dadashov The Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli Conductor - Fakhraddin Karimov

December 5 19:00 Concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of prominent composer, People's Artist, professor Dadash Dadashov The Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments Artistic director and chief conductor - Agaverdi Pashayev

December 8 19:00 Concert dedicated to the 85th anniversary of People's Artist, composer Tofig Bakikhanov The Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments Artistic director and chief conductor - Agaverdi Pashayev

December 9 19:00 Concert dedicated to the 85th anniversary of People's Artist, composer Tofig Bakikhanov Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev Artistic director and chief conductor - Teymur Goychayev

December 11 19:00 Concert dedicated to the 85th anniversary of People's Artist, composer Tofig Bakikhanov The Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli Artistic director and chief conductor - Rauf Abdullaev

December 18 19:00 Concert dedicated to the memory of the honored worker of arts, pianist Nigar Yusubova Youth Chamber Orchestra of Baku Music Academy "Baku Chamber Orchestra" The conductor - Fuad Ibragimov

December 23 19:00 Concert dedicated to the memory of the honored worker of arts, pianist Nigar Yusubova Azerbaijan State Choir Capella Artistic director and chief conductor - Gulbaji Imanova