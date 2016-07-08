J.Mammadguluzade museum will be opened to visitors after repair

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Repair works at house museum of outstanding representative of Azerbaijani literature, playwright J.Mammadguluzade have been completed.

Report was told by Fund Manager of the museum Zemfira Aslanova.

According to her, museum exposition has been closed since August last year due to repair works: 'Works have already been completed. Appearance of the museum will be significantly changed after design works. All the works will be completed in autumn'.

Notably, the house museum is located at Street 56, Suleyman Taghizade.

J.Mammadguluzade lived there in 1920-1932.

The museum will be opened to visitors after repair.