“Red Garden” movie gets Nika cinema award

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Red Garden” featured film has been nominated for award “Best film of CIS and Baltic countries” in 30th Nika awards ceremony.

Report was informed in “Azerbaijanfilm” movie studio named after Jafar Jabbarli, Nika is respected national cinema award founded by Russian Academy of Cinema Arts.

The “Red Garden”, the joint production of Azerbaijan and Russia was filmed under auspices of Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture at “Azerbaijanfilm” studio and Russian company “WeiT Media”.

Notably, the movie participated in Kazakhstan’s 12th Eurasia, Germany’s 65th Mannheim-Heidelberg, Egypt’s 38th Cairo, Turkey’s 5th “Van Lake”, Bangladesh’s 15th Dhaka and Bulgaria’s 9th “Sofia MENAR” international festivals.

The “Red Garden” represented Azerbaijan 7th European Film Festival held in Baku.

The script writer of the movie is Mirbala Salimli, cameraman – Maksim Drozdov, production designer Leonid Karpov, composer Salman Gambarov, executive producers Tofig Musayev, Timur Jafarov, Nazim Huseynov, producers Mushfig Hatamov (‘Azerbaijanfilm’) and Timur Vaynstein (‘WeiT Media’).

Magsud Mammadov, Gulzar Gurbanova, Taleh Badiyev starred in the film.