Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Metro CJSC will mark the 100th anniversary of the prominent Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev.

Spokesperson of Baku Metro CJSC, Nasimi Pashayev told Report.

According to him, musical program for the first time will be organized at "Qara Qarayev" metro station.

Passengers using the subway will be able to listen to the concert program of the famous composer's classic works at the station's vestibule.