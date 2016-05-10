Preparations for 69 th International Film Festival completing in Cannes

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The cinematic capital of the Côte d'Azur completed final preparations for the 69 th Cannes Film Festival.

Report informs it will last about two weeks from May 11 to 22, and this year will be held under special security measures due to the terrorist threat. For day and night duty in the streets of the city mobilized hundreds of extra police officers, cars physically inspected.

On May 11, the festival kicks off the premiere out of competition picture Woody Allen's "Beautiful People" (Caf Society, 2016).

The festival program this year included a new work of director Nicole Garcia's "stone disease" (France), "Juliet" by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, drama "She" by Paul Verhoeven, and others.