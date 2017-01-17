Azerbaijan Academic Drama Theatre will premiere Jafar Jabbarly's 'Almaz' play

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Premiere of 'Almaz' by Jafar Jabbarly to be held in Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre.

Report informs referring to the theatre, editorial author of the new staged two-part drama is Honored Art Worker Ali Amirli, Scientific Advisor is Associate Member of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Nizami Jafarov.

The play will be staged on January 21-22.

An author of the play is People's Artist Azer Pasha Nematov, directors Anar Sadigov and Alif Jahangirli, composer, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi.

Honored Artist Masma Aslanqızı will perform the role of Almaz.

The play will be directed by Jeyran Hasanli.