First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended premiere of "Ali and Nino"

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The premiere of the film "Ali and Nino" hosted in the Heydar Aliyev Center on October 5.

Report informs premiere of the film, shot on the novel of the international bestseller writer Gurban Said, was also attended by the creative part of the screen product.

The premiere began with the passing of famous actors starring in the film on the red carpet.

The presentation of the film attended by the first lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Foundation, director and executive producer of the project Leyla Aliyeva.

Before the demonstration of the film video message of leading actor Adam Bakri was shown.He expressed regret that he could not participate in the presentation in Baku.Adam Bakri said he enjoyed his role in the film.Speaking on the Azerbaijani language, the actor said: "I had a great time in Azerbaijan and meeting with you - is honor for me."

Then the film was demonstrated.

Executive producer of the film is the Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, producer - Chris Tike, director - Asif Kapadia, winner of BAFTA Award, author of the script - Christopher Hampton, winner of the Academy Award.

The film will be released on October 6 in a network of "CinemaPlus" theaters.

The picture is in Azerbaijani and English languages.