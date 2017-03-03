Portrait of Salvador Dali's sister sold for nearly 2 mln pounds

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ A little-known Salvador Dali portrait of his sister, a work out of the public eye for nearly a century, was sold at auction Thursday in London Bonhams for £ 1.8 million ($2.2 mln).

Report informs, “Figure in Profile,” sold at the Bonhams auction house’s Impressionist and Modern Art Sale, is among a diverse range of portraits the prominent 20th-century Surrealist artist painted in the 1920s with Anna Maria Dali as his model.

In the 1925 portrait, sold to an anonymous buyer, she is sitting by a window in northeastern Spain’s Cap de Creus peninsula and gazing out on the bay.

Dali was on good terms with his sister in 1925, but that relationship deteriorated following the publication of his autobiography, “The Secret Life of Dali,” in 1942.