Pope Francis set to make big-screen debut in family adventure film

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis is already a celebrity, one of the most popular and talked-about figures in the world. So it’s fitting that he could officially become a movie star, playing himself in an upcoming film titled “Beyond the Sun.”

Report informs citing the foreign media, AMBI Pictures, a Luxembourg-based international production company, announced Monday that the pontiff has agreed to play a small role in an upcoming family adventure movie, based on his own suggestion to filmmakers to find imaginative ways to tell the Jesus story to children.

On background, however, a Vatican official on Monday struck a cautious note, saying details of the pope’s involvement are not yet worked out.

Assuming Francis does appear in the film, it wouldn’t be a papal first; he’ll following in the footsteps of his predecessor Pope Pius XII, who made his own cinematic cameo almost 60 years ago.

“Our excitement and gratitude toward His Holiness, Pope Francis [for] participating in this film is beyond words,” Andrea Iervolino, co-founder of AMBI, said in a statement. “This is not just a movie for us, it’s a message, and who better to have on your side to deliver an important societal and spiritual message than the pope.”

The 27-year-old filmmaker, who started his career at age 15 and has produced 50 films in the past 12 years, said revenue from the pope’s movie will be used to support worthwhile causes, reflecting Francis’ own priorities. Profits will be donated to two Argentine charities, El Almendro and Los Hogares de Cristo, both of which help at-risk children and young adults recovering from drug abuse.