    Polish film director Andrzej Wajda dies

    Andrzej Wajda considered the founder and leading representative of the Polish school of cinema

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Oscar-winning Polish film director Andrzej Wajda has died aged 90, Report informs citing the BBC, the Polish Filmmakers' Association has confirmed.

    He made more than 40 feature films in a career spanning 60 years.Andrzej Wajda considered the founder and leading representative of the Polish school of cinema

    Many of his films - including Kanal, Man of Marble, Man of Iron and Katyn - were inspired by Poland's turbulent wartime and communist history.

    In 2000, Wajda was awarded an honorary Oscar for his contribution to world cinema.

    Wajda - the holder of the honorary prizes of various film festivals for his contribution to world cinema: "Golden Lion" Venice Film Festival (1998), "Oscar" (2000), Honorary "Golden Bear" at Berlin Film Festival (2006).

    For long-term career, he made such popular films as "The Promised Land" and the biopic of former Polish President Lech Walesa. 

