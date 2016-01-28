Philharmonic to host concert of Children-Youth National Musical Instruments Orchestra

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Concert of Children-Youth National Musical Instruments Orchestra of Children Philharmonic will be held at Azerbaijan State Philharmonic named after Muslum Magomayev.

Report informs, works of Azerbaijani and Western European composers will b played at the program to be held on January 30.

Notably, Children-Youth National Musical Instruments Orchestra of Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic was established in 2009 by initiative of the President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

50 students, selected from different music schools of Baku perform in the composition of the orchestra. Over these years, more than half of the children were winners of republican competitions, 7 of them awarded Presidential Scholarship.

Art director and chief conductor of the orchestra is Aghaverdi Pashayev.