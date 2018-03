Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ The concert dedicated to the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games to be held in Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall on June 13.

Report informs, Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra of Uzeyir Hajibeyli is going to perform at the concert.

The concert will be led by Michal Klauze from Poland. Polish pianist Kjistov Yablonsky will be a soloist.

The concert will feature classical European music.