People's Artist of the USSR charged in hospital

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Well-known Russian film and theater actor, director, People's Artist of the USSR Yuri Solomin hospitalized. Report informs, referring to the Russian media, Yuri Solomin admitted to hospital with a diagnosis of internal bleeding of the gall bladder and acute cholecystitis. At present, the state of the People's Artist is satisfactory.

Director of the "Small theater" Tamara Mikhailova said, lately due to overworked Yuri Solomin didn't care about his health. Therefore, the health status of the artist has deteriorated sharply.

Note that Yuri Solomin was born in 1935. Known to viewers from the film "Ordinary Miracle", "Adjutant of His Excellency," "Goodbye Gyulsary," "The Seagull" and others. Yuri Solomin is the elder brother of the late actor Vitaly Solomin.

Yuri Solomin was the Minister of Culture of Russia in 1990-91. Since 1988, he has led a "Small theater".