People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ogtay Zulfugarov dies

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The popular children's composer, Honored Artist of the USSR, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ogtay Zulfugarov has died at age of 87.

Report was told in the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan.

At present, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism is preparing an obituary.

He will buried at the Second Alley of Honor, Baku. Funeral ceremony will be held at 13:00 Baku time, Taza Pir Mosque.

Rest Him in Peace!

Notably, Ogtay Zulfugarov was born on May 31, 1929.