Paris presents joint album of Azerbaijani musician vs. French jazzman - PHOTO

Paris. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Famous mugham singer Gochag Asgarov and French jazzman Pierre de Tregoman have held a joint concert in Paris on the occasion of release of joint MUĞHAM SOULS album.

France Bureau of Report News Agency informs, a concert in Saint Julien Le Pauvre church in Paris with the support of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France caused great interest of French music lovers.

Secretary General of the Association Mirvari Fataliyeva delivered a speech at the event and gave detailed information to the guests about mugham, included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage and reflecting the Sufi tradition, said that the album released with joint performance of jazz and mugham is remarkable in the musical world.

Attending the event, Dr. Sanubar Baghirova, member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), musicologist, one of the leading experts in the field of mugham, stated that Gochag Asgarov and Pierre de Tregoman have successfully produced synthesis of mugham with western melody.

Pierre de Tregoman told Report that another presentation of MUĞHAM SOULS album will be held in Azerbaijan early next year.

The two musicians were accompanied by Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha), Kamran Karimov (drum) and Vasif Huseynzade (piano).