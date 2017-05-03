 Top
    Close photo mode

    Paris hosts exhibition on 99th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic - PHOTO

    Exhibition features works of Azerbaijani photographers

    Paris. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Travel to Azerbaijan" exhibition of works of Azerbaijani photographers has been opened in Paris, with organization of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan and support of Azerbaijani House in Paris.

    French bureau of Report News Agency informs, exhibition dedicated to the 99th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

    Purpose of the exhibition is introduce fascinating nature of Azerbaijan, rich traditions, troubled history to the French people through works by skillful masters of photography.

    Notably, vernissage will be held on May 18, with the participation of French culture, art masters and other persons showing close interest in the country. 

    The event will run from May 2 to 31.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi