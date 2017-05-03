Paris hosts exhibition on 99th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic - PHOTO

Paris. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Travel to Azerbaijan" exhibition of works of Azerbaijani photographers has been opened in Paris, with organization of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan and support of Azerbaijani House in Paris.

French bureau of Report News Agency informs, exhibition dedicated to the 99th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

Purpose of the exhibition is introduce fascinating nature of Azerbaijan, rich traditions, troubled history to the French people through works by skillful masters of photography.

Notably, vernissage will be held on May 18, with the participation of French culture, art masters and other persons showing close interest in the country.

The event will run from May 2 to 31.