​Pantomime Theatre attends international festival

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theatre took part in an international theater festival dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Georgian State Pantomime Theatre.

Report was told by the pantomime theater director, honored artist Elman Rafiyev.

A play 'The last trait' by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Hanyzade and Bahruz Ahmadli was presented on the theatre festival in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Honored Artist Elman Rafiyev, the actors Elnur Ismayilov, Behruz Ahmadli, Jeyhun Dadashov, Nurlan Rustamov and Rafiz Mekhtizade performed the play.

E.Rafiyev said that the Georgian audience watched the work of the Azerbaijani Pantomime Theatre with interest. The festival was attended by theater troupes from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Japan and Israel.