 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Pantomime Theatre attends international festival

    Georgia has completed the international theater festival

    Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theatre took part in an international theater festival dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Georgian State Pantomime Theatre.

    Report was told by the pantomime theater director, honored artist Elman Rafiyev.

    A play 'The last trait' by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Hanyzade and Bahruz Ahmadli was presented on the theatre festival in Tbilisi, Georgia.

    Honored Artist Elman Rafiyev, the actors Elnur Ismayilov, Behruz Ahmadli, Jeyhun Dadashov, Nurlan Rustamov and Rafiz Mekhtizade performed the play.

    E.Rafiyev said that the Georgian audience watched the work of the Azerbaijani Pantomime Theatre with interest. The festival was attended by theater troupes from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Japan and Israel.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi