Oscar nominations revealed

    Casey Affleck, Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington to compete for best actor award

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its 2017 nominees at ceremony in Los Angeles.

    Report informs, referring to TASS, Academy of Motion Picture Arts determined 5 nominees for best actor award:

    Best Actor

    Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
    Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
    Ryan Gosling, La La Land
    Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
    Denzel Washington, Fences.

    Oscar voters showered the neo-musical “La La Land” with 14 nominations on Tuesday, a tie with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most in Academy Award history. But a diverse array of films, notably “Moonlight,” about a young black man in Miami, also picked up honors in multiple major races, moving the ceremony beyond two #OscarSoWhite years.

    Competing against “La La Land” and “Moonlight” for best picture will be “Manchester by the Sea”; “Arrival”; “Lion”; “Fences”; “Hell or High Water”; “Hidden Figures”; and “Hacksaw Ridge,” which also drew a nomination for its director, Mel Gibson, officially ending his 10-year status as a Hollywood pariah.

    Filling out the directing field were Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”), Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”).

