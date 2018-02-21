Opera and Ballet Theater to stage ballet dedicated to International Women's Day

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ On March 7, the ballet Swan Lake by Pyotr Tchaikovsky will be presented at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Report was informed in the press service of theatre, the performance is dedicated to the International Women's Day, March 8.

The main parts in the ballet will be performed by soloists of the Russian State Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater, laureates of international competitions Alena Kovaleva (Odette-Odile) and Jacopo Tissi (Prince Siegfried).

Notably, Jacopo Tissi is educatee of the Italian ballet school.

Along with Russian artists, our soloists, People's Artist Gulaghasi Mirzayev, Honored artists Samir Samadov, Nigar Ibrahimova, Makar Fershtandt, leading soloists Elmira Suleymanova, Jamila Karimov, Ayan Eyvazova, Faila Bolgarova, Mehman Mardanov, Leila Narimanidze, Dilara Mehdiyeva will perform in the ballet.

The performance will be directed by People's Artist, Professor Javanshir Jafarov.