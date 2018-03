Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Open-air theater has been launched in Baku.

Report informs, the movie theater is located in the new part of the boulevard, near Baku Aquatics Center and is of 100 seats.

World cinema release premieres, festivals and arthouse movies, concerts and animated films will be shown here.

Ticket price is 5 AZN and can be purchased on the spot.