Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ One of the soldiers who were killed in the frontline when responsing the attack of the Armenians, was a second cousin of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, actor of Academic National Drama Theatre, Ramiz Novruz.

Report informs, relative of the actor Ramiz Novruz, Babak Subhani said.

He said that their relative Farahim Nadir oglu Novruzov martyred in Fuzuli.

Rest Him in Peace!