Obama to become producer of series about Trump

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle will be the producers of the series streaming service Netflix on the current US President Donald Trump.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru the show will be an adaptation of the bestseller by writer Michael Lewis “Fifth risk”, which is a documentary chronicling the initial period of the presidency of the Trump.

“We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects,” President Obama said in a statement from Higher Ground. “Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all.” – Obama said.