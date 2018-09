Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Academic National Drama Theatre will start Novruz festivals on March 19.

Report infoms,'Kechalin shahlighi' (Kingdom of bald-headed) Novruz spectacle will be premiered at Academic National Drama Theatre on March 19-28.

The spectacle, considered for students and children, will be played at 11.00 a.m., 13.00 p.m., 15.00 p.m., 17.00 p.m. local time 4 seances every day.