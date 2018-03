Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ A new appointment was made at the Nizami Cinema Center.

The head of the center's press service, Ahadova Arzu Feyruz, was appointed deputy director for cinema.

Notably, A. Ahadova is a graduate of Baku State University. She worked at the National Library named after M. Akhundov, the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AzerTAC) at different times.