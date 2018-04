Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Palace will host an event marking the jubilee of the outstanding Russian film director Nikita Mikhalkov, Report informs.

Titled “Svoy sredi svoikh”, the event will see the Oscar-winning director meet the Azerbaijani audience.

Mikhalkov, who heads the Russian Cinematographers' Union, has recently been awarded “Dostluq” (Friendship) Order by the President of Azerbaijan.