'Native land' children's drawing contest holds final exhibition

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Khatai Art Center hosted final exhibition of the "Doğma Diyar" (Native land) Republican children's drawing contest.

Report informs, the aim of the competition is to protect the environment, to promote national traditions, to form artistic and aesthetic taste, to reveal talented children and youth.

The event was attended by Director of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Galib Gasimov, Director of the Khatai Art Center Zahid Avazov and a number of officials.

About 800 children under 15 participated in the contest with up to 1,700 works of art. The winners of the first, second and third places were awarded with special honors diploma and award of Grand Prix, established by the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery.