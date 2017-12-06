 Top
    Named the most popular movies at CinemaPlus in November - LIST

    'Təhmin və Zaur' by Cinemazadeh studio tops ranking

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Most popular movies were shown at CinemaPlus in November announced.

    Report presents below a list of the most popular movies:

    Təhmin və Zaur by Cinemazadeh studio tops the list.

    Yanlış Anlama by BKM studio in Azerbaijan and Turkey is the second.

    Yol Arkadaşım by BKM studio ranks the third.

    Sen Kiminle Dans Ediyorsun by BKM studio is the fourth in the list.

    Thor: Ragnarok by Walt Disney Studios is the fifth.

    Justice League by Worner Browsers is the sixth.

    Murder on the Orient Express by FOX ranks the seventh.

    Horror film Jigsaw 8 by Lionsgate takes the eights place.

    The Snowman by Universal Pictures is the ninth.

    Little Vampire by Cinema Management Group ranks the tenth. 

