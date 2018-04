Name of 'Altın Koza' Film Festival changes

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ / Name of 'Altın Koza' (Golden Boll) Film Festival, prominent festival of Turkish film industry, is changed.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, hereinafter 'Altın Koza' (Golden Boll) Film Festival will be named as 'Uluslararası Adana Film Festivalı' (International Adana Film Festival).

This decision was declared by Hüseyn Sözlü, Organizer of Festival, Adana Metropolitan Municipality Mayor.

Thus, 23rd 'Altın Koza' (Golden Boll) Film Festival will be named as 'Uluslararası Adana Film Festivalı' (International Adana Film Festival).

Change of festival name will not affect view of 'Altın Koza' award model.

Earlier, name of 'Altın Portağal' ('Golden Orange') Film Festival also changed and named Antalya Film Festival.