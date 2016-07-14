Nabat film will be shown in Japan

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ This year Japan will held the film screening in regard with the 71st anniversary of Hiroshima tragedy.

Report was told at 'Azərbaycanfilım' studio.

Six films of various countries produced in different years invited to the 'War and Peace' special international program.

Nabat feature film, which made by Elchin Musaoghlu at 'Azərbaycanfilm' studio and dedicated to Karabakh war, also invited to the program.

The film will be presented with English and Japanese subtitles.

The annual commemorative events in memory of nuclear bombing victims, who became the symbol of the world movement for peace, will be held at the Memorial Park of Peace in Hiroshima. Relatives of the tragedy victims, government officials, visitors and residents will attend the demonstrations.

Filmmaker of Nabat is Elchin Musaoghlu, screenwriters Elkhan Nabiyev and Elchin Musaoghlu, director of photography Abdulragim Basharat, artistic director Shahin Hasanli, composer Hamed Sabet, executive producer Arif Safarov, producer Mushfig Hatamov. Leading roles performed by Fatima Motamed Arya, Vidadi Aliyev, Sabir Mammadov, Farhad Israfilov and others.

Notably, Nabat, which internationally premiered at Venice International Film Festival, has shown at 30 foreign festivals and won twelve awards.

Casts are Fatemh Motamed Aria as Nabat, Vidadi Aliyev as Iskender, Sabir Mammadov as Major, Farhad Israfilov as Davud.