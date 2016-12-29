Musical Theatre to take part in international festival in Tabriz

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre has been invited to the 35th Fajr International Theater Festival.

Report informs citing the press service of the theater, the staff will be on a visit Tabriz from January 13 to 18 to take part in the festival.

Famous Husband and Wife two-part musical comedy by Uzeyir Hajibeyov will be performed in the festival.

People's Artist Ilham Namig Kamal, Honored artists Nahida Orujova, Alakbar Aliyev, Akbar Alizade, actors Guljahan Salamova, Aghakhan Sharifov, Huseyn Alili and Alimammad Novruzov perform the roles.