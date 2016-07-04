Musical Theatre awards the bests of 106th season

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre summed up the 106th season.

Report informs, in this regard, the theatre held awards ceremony.

Mehriban Zaliyeva awarded 'The best actress of the season', Chingiz Ahmadov 'The best actor of the season'.

In addition, People's Artist Ilham Namig Kamal and young actor Huseyn Alili awarded 'Crystal Apple' prize, which founded by the family of the late actor Huseynagha Sadigov.

Awards were presented by People's Artist Afaq Bashirgizi, Ilham Namig Kamal, Director of Musical Theater, Honoured Art Worker Aligismat Lalayev and the theater's leading actors.

After the presentation ceremony, staff of the theater gave a concert.