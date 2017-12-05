Musical Theater will stage five plays this weekend

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Musical Theater will perform five plays at the weekend.

Report informs citing the theater's press service, the audience may see French Garnish (Marc Camoletti), Thumbelina (H.K. Andersen), Baladadashin toy hamami (Elchin), Girmizipapag (E. Sabitoglhu, Y. Schwarz) and Amerikali kureken (R.Mirishli, M. Hagverdiyev) on December 8, 9 and 10 at 12:00 and 19:00.

Theater will also show plays for Russian-speaking little audience.

People's artists Ilham Namig Kamal, Fatma Mahmudova, honored artists Boris Grafkin, Samaya Musayeva, Novruz Gartal, Svetlana Bulakh, Nahida Orujova, Almaz Alasgarova, Chingiz Ahmadov, Saida Sharifaliyeva, Akbar Alizade, actors Firuz Mammadov, Maharram Gurbanov, Marina Litvenenko and others will take parts in the plays.