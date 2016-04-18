 Top
    Museum Center will host 'Beyond Politics' modern art

    Exhibition is held within Baku UNAOC 7th Global Forum to promote Azerbaijani art

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Museum Center will hold 'Beyond Politics' modern art exhibition.

    Report was told in the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the exhibition will start on April 22 and last till April 28.

    Gobustan rock carvings, medieval miniatures of poster, drawing, painting, calligraphy, sculpture and video art as well as unique masterpieces, works of high artistic value based on architecture and calligraphy, traditions of 20th-century's and contemporary artists will be demonstrated in the exhibition.

    Most of the works will be presented to a wide audience for the first time.

