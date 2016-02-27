“Muhammad, Messenger of God” to be screened in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Muhammad, Messenger of God”, the latest biopic by the Iranian director Majid Majidi, will be screened in Azerbaijan.

Ebrahim Ebrahimi, the Iranian cultural attache in the Caucasian country, said the film will be screened in the next few weeks, Report informs citing Iranian media.

People can watch it in several movie theaters in different Azeri cities including Baku, Ganja and Lankaran, he said.



According to him, the film’s director is expected to travel to Azerbaijan for opening the movie’s screening in the country.

Muhammad, Messenger of God, which is the first part of Iran’s big-budget trilogy on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), premiered in cinemas across Iran on August 26, and attracted a large audience.



It has also been screened in a number of other countries and received very well.



Several internationally-acclaimed professionals, including Academy Award winning visual effects supervisor and filmmaker Scott E. Anderson, three-time Oscar-winning Italian director of photography Vittorio Storaro and renowned Croat production designer Milijen Kreka Kljakovic collaborated in making the film.



Academy Award-winning Indian music composer Allah-Rakha Rahman has written music for the movie.