Movie premiere with leading cast of Azerbaijani actor held in US

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The premiere of the dramatic film "Forgive Me Father" the main role which played the actor Azerbaijani Fariz Ismayilov was held on May 9 in San Francisco (USA).

Report was told in Azerbaijan Cultural Society of America, director of the film, picturized by American companies "The Glorious G production" and "VXIII productions", is Gloria A. Downey.

In the film, along with Fariz Ismayilov starring Toby Denver Clark and Andrea Walker.

The motto of the film chosen words - "War. Kills. Mankind."

Premiere was attended by many famous actors and representatives of various spheres of art.