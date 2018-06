Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The VI International Mstislav Rostropovich Music Festival opens on March 27 in Moscow. Report informs, this information was spread by the Russian media.

St. Petersburg Academic Symphony Orchestra is to perform on the first day of the international festival.

The festival completes on April 2.

The opening of the festival is timed to the birthday of Rostropovich. He was born on March 27, 1927 in Baku.