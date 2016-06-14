Ministry of Culture and Tourism announces program of activities on Formula 1 days

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced a program of activities in connection with upcoming European Grand Prix Formula 1 in Baku.

Report was told in Information and Public Relations Department of the ministry, during the competition on June 17-19, cultural institutions of the capital will work in full force.

For viewing of performances by tourists texts translated into English, and performances will be accompanied by subtitles.

Along with well-known examples of the world literature, samples of Azerbaijani national dramaturgy will also be presented to guests.

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will show opera by M. Magomayev "Shah Ismayil" on June 19.

On the eve of Formula 1, "Nizami" cinema center has started showing the film "Now You See Me 2" and the 2016 European Championship games.

Furthermore, during the race, museums will work according to the work schedule.