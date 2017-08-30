Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan announces photo contest

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan together with Mexican sculptor Jorge Marin has announced a photo contest connected with the art works of "Reconstruction of Being".

Report was informed by the Mexican Embassy, to participate in the contest, it is necessary to take a photo with one of Jorge Marin’s works displayed at the Heydar Aliyev Center and send it to the electronic address alasbaku@gmail.com by September 7.

The 10 best photos will be chosen and published on September 8 on the Facebook page of artist Jorge Marin. From the mentioned date and until September 14th, participants will have the possibility to get the most likes. In the end, the three photos with the most likes will be awarded and the names of the winners will be announced at the Mexican National Day ceremony on September 15.

In order to intensify and strengthen cultural ties between both countries, the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Mexican artist Jorge Marín, announces the photo contest on the work "Reconstruction of Being".

It should be noted that the exhibition "Reconstruction of Being" by prominent Mexican sculptor Jorge Marín was inaugurated in October 2016 at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Ten fascinating works have called the interest of the Azerbaijani public since its inauguration. The famous "Wings" installed in front of the majestic building of the Heydar Aliyev Center has become a must-see in the sculptural landscape of Baku.