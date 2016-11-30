 Top
    Mahler manuscript sells for record 5.6 mln USD in London

    The manuscript of symphony No2 (Resurrection) written on 232 pages

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Sotheby's auction house says the manuscript of Gustav Mahler's Second Symphony, the Resurrection has been sold for the record for a musical manuscript sum $5.6 million.

    Report informs, referring to BBC, Sotheby's says the 232-page manuscript, written in Mahler's own hand, is remarkable because it retains its original form and shows the process of composition.

    It includes original alterations and annotations, many in blue crayon.

    It is biggest musical manuscript sold in auction during last 35 years.

    Action house said that the Mahler’s complete score had never previously been and will probably never be offered or sold.

