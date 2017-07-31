Leyla Aliyeva: It's a great pleasure to win people's love

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ During walk on the red carpet on the fourth day of the Zhara festival, presenters invited one of the honorable guests of the music festival, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva to make a speech.

Report informs, Leyla Aliyeva answered several questions from the presenters.

- Everyone, guests of Azerbaijan, Baku, are waiting for today's concert. Look, everyone loves you, they always welcome you. Everyone wants to talk to you and take pictures. Let's know, how do you handle such a great love?

- Thank you for these words. This is a great happiness.

- You have amazing poems. I've looked at your instagram page and read a lot. What inspires you?

- Life, love, beauty - everything.

- That's why you so shining? A beautiful man is beautiful in all respects. Thank you very much.

- Thank you. I wish all of you a wonderful evening.