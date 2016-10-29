Leyla Aliyeva attended solo exhibition by renowned Mexican artist and sculptor

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted the opening of “The Reconstruction of the Being» solo exhibition by renowned Mexican artist and sculptor Jorge Marin.

Report informs, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov said employees of both the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Heydar Aliyev Center worked together to organize Jorge Marin`s exhibition in Baku. Anar Alakbarov thanked Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for her role in organizing the exhibition.

Mexican ambassador to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores said Jorge Marin`s works have been on display at exhibitions in capitals of European and Asian countries. He hailed the exhibition as a sign of friendship between Azerbaijani and Mexican people.

Jorge Marin said he was proud to have his works exhibited in Baku. He thanked Azerbaijani first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and all those who contributed to the organization of the exhibition.

The exhibition features monumental sculptures of the artist created in recent years. This is the first exhibition of Jorge Marin in Eastern Europe.

"The Reconstruction of the Being" is built upon three different cores: Men within society, Men in space and Men as a body and as a mind. The name of the exhibition refers to the process of displaying the artist’s development and personal deconstruction of a self, and to the posterior reconstruction that happens when spectators are able to interact and live with the sculptures, embodied in the same space, as Jorge Marin’s bronzes entwine with the Heydar Aliyev Center’s architecture.

53-year-old artist has been working for more than 25 years. After a broad search, he decided to adopt bronze as his own medium of expression, making it a distinctive sign of his art. He has dabbled in various sculptural dimensions, ranging from miniature to monumental, format has exhibited both in Mexico and abroad, which have taken over public spaces.

He has participated in over 250 group and individual exhibits. His work has been exhibited in galleries and museums in France, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Romania, Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Canada, United States, England, Russia, Belgium, Denmark, Latvia, Serbia, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and Indonesia.

The exhibition will last till March 31, 2017.