Leonardo DiCaprio has been summonned to Court in connection with film "The Wolf of Wall Street"

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ A US judge has asked Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in court and explain himself.

It follows a 25mln (USD) defamation suit arising from his 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, Report informs citing the Reuters.

The film is based on investment banker Jordan Belford and the way he worked Wall Street to gain as much money as he could, quickly.

Andrew Greene was someone who worked with Belfort at Stratton Oakmont between 1993 and 1996 and he believes the 'toupee-wearing, prostitute-loving degenerate" character of Nicky 'Rugrat' Koskoff is based on him.

Greene says he is not the ''morally bankrupt drug abuser'' the film makes him out to be but there are similarities that are ''readily apparent''.

The lawsuit states ''The motion picture's scenes concerning Mr Greene were false, defamatory, and fundamentally injurious to Mr Greene’s professional reputation, both as an lawyer and as an investment banker/venture capitalist, as well as his personal reputation.''

Since the beginning of the case, Greene's lawyers have been trying to get Leonardo DiCaprio to court as he was the ''driving force'' behind the film and has ''key knowledge'' about the case.

Initially, Leo refused to attend but now the judge has told him he must present himself at ''at a reasonable time and place agreed to by the parties.