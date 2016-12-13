Kalmyk National Drama Theatre will stage work by Azerbaijani writer

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Gözlə məni" (Wait for me) spectacle, written based on "Zalamca" play by Azerbaijani writer and playwright, honored art worker Ali Amirli will be premiered in Elista, Kalmykia.

A.Amirli told Report that the play was written by a representative of Kalmykia literature, Sandzhi Balıkov on motives of "Zalamca" story.

Notably, genre of the work to be demonstrated at the Kalmyk National Drama Theatre on December 16-17, is a drama of fate. The work reflects tragedy, emigration and refugee troubles of the people, living on the Don coast, Kalmyk steppe after the Great October Socialist Revolution, in the specific example of a family.

Artistic director of the spectacle, made with the participation of the leading actors of the Kalmyk National Drama Theatre, is honored art worker of the Republics of Azerbaijan and Kalmykia, director of the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators, Bahram Osmanov.