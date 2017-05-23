James Bond actor Roger Moore dies at 89

© hollywoodshow.com

Baku. 23 May REPORT.AZ/ Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has died aged 89.

Report informs citing the Evening Standart.

He played the famous spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me in 1973-1985 years.

Roger Moore played Agent-007 longest for whole 12 years.

Moore was born on October 14, 1927 in the family of a policeman and a housewife.

In the movie, he first appeared in the late 40's in the role of extra player. At the age of 17, he played the episodic role of a legionary in the film "Caesar and Cleopatra" (1945).

Also the role of Simon Templar in the series The Saint made him famous.