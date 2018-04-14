Italian Spellbound Contemporary Ballet to perform in Baku for the first time

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Critically acclaimed because of its unique signature style “Spellbound Contemporary Ballet” will, for the first time in its 24-year-old career, perform in Baku on April 21, Report informs citing Italian Embassy to Azerbaijan.

The spectacle will take place on Saturday April 21st at 19.00 at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The proposed program "An evening with Spellbound" Includes a differentiated collection of creations, duets and choral performances. Working on the edge between classical ballet and modern dance, "Spellbound" with its productions regularly participates in major national and international festivals, including the Venice Biennale.