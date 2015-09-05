​Israeli Builders damaged sarcophagus of II century BC, while hiding it

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli builders damaged the stone sarcophagus of II century BC, while trying to hide it.

Report informs citing Russian media, according to Israeli TV, the coffin is "one of the most important and beautiful" discovered in Israel to date.

A 1,800 year old sarcophaguswas found during construction works of villas in the town of Ashkelon in southern Israel. The sarcophagus is 2.5 meters (8 feet) long, made of limestone, weighs two tons, and is decorated on all sides.

The sarcophagus is damaged due to the rough treatment it received by the builders. According to Israeli media, the foreman decided not to announce the discovery of Antiquities of Israel, as the excavations at the site of detection of artifact would greatly push the deadlines of the object. Instead, he ordered workers to remove the tomb of the land, hide it on another site, and cover with debris.