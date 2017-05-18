Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi finally accepts Oscar

© AP

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi has finally accepted his Academy statuette, Report informs referring the Entertainment Weekly.

Farhadi was unable to attend the Oscars in February under US President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order barring refugees as well as citizens of several majority-Muslim countries, including Iran from entering the United States.

Meredith Shea, an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences representative, traveled to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival to present Farhadi and producer Alexandre Mallet-Guy with the accolade for their work on the 2016 film.

"The Salesman" was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. This year Farhadi came to Cannes for the opening ceremony of the show.