Iranian film awarded on Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ In an awards ceremony filled with upsets, top acting prizes went to Jaclyn Jose for “Ma’ Rosa” and Shahab Hosseini for “The Salesman”.

Report informs, in a huge surprise, ken Loach's working-class drama “I, Daniel Blake” has won the Palme d’Or as the best film of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

It marks the veteran British director’s second Palme. His first came for “The Wind That Shakes the Barley” a decade ago.

“I, Daniel Blake” focuses on a elderly British carpenter who forms a friendship with a young single mother as they both struggle with an implacable and unfeeling bureaucracy that makes life harder for the lower classes.

From its opening scenes, in which the title character has an exasperating conversation with a government lackey, it’s clear that Loach is back to work the same territory he’s worked in the past. Like many of his films dating all the way back to “Kes” in 1969, this is a touching character study that exists to make larger points about societal (and especially governmental) ills.