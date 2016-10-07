Baku will host International Jazz Festival

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ International Jazz Festival will be held in Baku on October 22-30.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan.

The festival organized by Culture and Tourism Ministry and Azerbaijani Culture Foundation, will be attended by famous musicians from Brazil, Georgia, Sweden, Spain, UK, France, Austria, Turkey, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, Japan and Colombia.

Notably, the opening of the festival will be at the International Mugham Center on October 22 at 19.00 with the concert of Gabriel Grossi quartet.