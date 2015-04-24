Innovations expected in Baku during I European games revealed

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "During I European games all capital theaters will work."

Report was told by the head of department of information and public relations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Vugar Shihammadov.

According to him, the theater season will last until the end of the I European games: "During the Games performances will be shown in theaters every day except Monday.During European games all performances at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre, Theatre for Young Spectators and Russian Drama Theatre will be on display with simultaneous translation into Russian and English languages:"Foreigners arrived in Baku during the games will be able to go to any spectacle.In addition, in the capital's hotels will be distributed a special issue published by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of monthly catalog "Baku Guide".All these activities are carried out to ensure that the guests have left Azerbaijan with the best impressions".